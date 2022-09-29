Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Insider Sells $175,522.44 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) insider Tosha Perkins sold 62,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total transaction of $175,522.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Archer Aviation Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of ACHR stock opened at $2.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.65 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $9.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1,667.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,964,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,169 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,234,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,270,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 50,040 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,464,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Archer Aviation by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,642,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,899,000 after purchasing an additional 94,992 shares in the last quarter. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.50.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

