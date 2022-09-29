Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday.

ARNC has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Arconic from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Benchmark cut their price objective on Arconic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Get Arconic alerts:

Arconic Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $17.42 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.71 and its 200 day moving average is $26.47. Arconic has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $35.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Insider Activity

Arconic ( NYSE:ARNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.10). Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,892,667.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,989.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Arconic

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Arconic by 319.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arconic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Arconic during the second quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Arconic by 21.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arconic Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arconic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arconic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.