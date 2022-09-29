Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.53.

ASC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ardmore Shipping in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Ardmore Shipping Stock Performance

Shares of ASC stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.54. Ardmore Shipping has a one year low of $3.09 and a one year high of $10.60. The firm has a market cap of $382.25 million, a P/E ratio of -238.94 and a beta of 0.30.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping ( NYSE:ASC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.51 million. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 2.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,898,286 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,542,000 after buying an additional 44,979 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,815,681 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,671,000 after buying an additional 47,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 77.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 212,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 92,516 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

