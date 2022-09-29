Ares Protocol (ARES) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $55,050.00

Ares Protocol (ARES) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Ares Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Ares Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.55 million and $55,050.00 worth of Ares Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ares Protocol has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00011009 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ares Protocol

Ares Protocol’s genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Ares Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Ares Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/AresProtocolLabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ares Protocol’s official website is www.aresprotocol.com. Ares Protocol’s official Twitter account is @AresProtocols and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ares Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Ares is a decentralized hybrid oracle that designed to fully realize the on-chain and on-chain verification of oracle data. By using VRF to discover the random selection of aggregators, data centralization is solved, and a very low participation threshold is guaranteed. However, the random selection of the aggregator cannot guarantee the accuracy of the data.The ARES token will be the first supported fee token, and the holder of the token also has the right to vote to determine which other tokens can also be used as the fee token supported in the Ares network, such as stable coins.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ares Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ares Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ares Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

