Arianne Phosphate (CVE:DAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.35

Arianne Phosphate Inc. (CVE:DAN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.35 and last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 56473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.36.

Arianne Phosphate Trading Up 9.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of C$68.47 million and a P/E ratio of -11.61.

Arianne Phosphate Company Profile

Arianne Phosphate Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mining properties in Canada. It primarily focuses on developing Lac à Paul phosphate rock project located in the Saguenay-Lac St-Jean area, Quebec. The company was formerly known as Arianne Resources Inc and changed its name to Arianne Phosphate Inc in June 2013.

