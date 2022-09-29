Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Lowered to C+ at TheStreet

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Armada Hoffler Properties from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.17.

Shares of AHH stock opened at $10.71 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.51. Armada Hoffler Properties has a one year low of $10.11 and a one year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.13 million, a PE ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 12.11 and a quick ratio of 12.11.

Armada Hoffler Properties ( NYSE:AHH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $55.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Armada Hoffler Properties will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,943,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,030 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,604,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,032,000 after purchasing an additional 408,615 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,771,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,049,000 after purchasing an additional 168,838 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,348,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,999,000 after purchasing an additional 228,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,777,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,274,000 after purchasing an additional 219,465 shares in the last quarter. 68.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

