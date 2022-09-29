Artivion (NYSE:AORT) Price Target Cut to $16.00

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AORT. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Artivion from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Artivion in a research report on Monday, August 8th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.80.

Artivion Stock Performance

Shares of Artivion stock opened at $14.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 5.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Artivion has a twelve month low of $12.90 and a twelve month high of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $589.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.20 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average is $19.93.

Insider Activity

Artivion ( NYSE:AORT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $80.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.25 million. Artivion had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a positive return on equity of 3.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Artivion will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dennis B. Maier sold 5,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.61, for a total transaction of $124,516.82. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,807 shares in the company, valued at $492,859.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rochelle L. Maney sold 7,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total transaction of $164,416.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $282,982. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Artivion

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AORT. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Artivion in the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Company Profile

Artivion Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

