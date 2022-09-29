Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.79.

Several research firms recently commented on ARVN. Barclays began coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Arvinas from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Arvinas from $108.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Arvinas in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

ARVN opened at $45.55 on Friday. Arvinas has a 12 month low of $34.90 and a 12 month high of $97.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.21 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.01.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.30). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 255.97% and a negative return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $31.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 469.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Arvinas will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Arvinas news, insider Ronald Peck sold 1,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.99, for a total transaction of $86,789.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,544.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 80,650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,133,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 40,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Arvinas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,292,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its lead product candidates include Bavdegalutamide, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC); ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer; and ARV-766 an investigational orally bioavailable PROTAC protein degrader for the treatment of men with mCRPC.

