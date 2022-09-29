AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) Trading 2.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

AS Roma Fan Token (ASR) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, AS Roma Fan Token has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. One AS Roma Fan Token coin can now be bought for $3.86 or 0.00019893 BTC on major exchanges. AS Roma Fan Token has a market cap of $8.36 million and approximately $2.85 million worth of AS Roma Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00089286 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00065351 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000570 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00031462 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00018348 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001796 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002324 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00007910 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0308 or 0.00000158 BTC.
About AS Roma Fan Token
ASR uses the hashing algorithm. AS Roma Fan Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,163,854 coins. AS Roma Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @OfficialASRoma and its Facebook page is accessible here. AS Roma Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/asroma. AS Roma Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios.
Buying and Selling AS Roma Fan Token
