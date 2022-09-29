ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Director Bruce D. Hansen Buys 999 Shares of Stock

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA – Get Rating) Director Bruce D. Hansen purchased 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.11 per share, for a total transaction of $12,097.89. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,207.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of ASA stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.35.

Get ASA Gold and Precious Metals alerts:

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASA Gold and Precious Metals

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the second quarter worth $176,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $301,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASA Gold and Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.