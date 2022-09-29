ASD (ASD) Price Reaches $0.11

ASD (ASD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000557 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, ASD has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. ASD has a total market cap of $71.69 million and $1.97 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.36 or 0.99868291 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006665 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057749 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010265 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.42 or 0.00063726 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.

ASD Profile

ASD is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX was a non-refundable functional utility token used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX was to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. With the rebranding of BitMax as AscendEX, AscendEX announced BTMX (BitMax Native Token), to be updated as ASD and new smart contracts for BTMX. Telegram (English) | Youtube | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ASD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

