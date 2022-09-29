ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $708.10.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASML from €960.00 ($979.59) to €920.00 ($938.78) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price on the stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ASML

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in ASML by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,072,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,040,854,000 after purchasing an additional 89,380 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 4.0% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,445,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,969,425,000 after acquiring an additional 170,909 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the first quarter worth $1,577,216,000. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,942,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $924,511,000 after acquiring an additional 25,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,836,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,461,978,000 after acquiring an additional 34,711 shares during the last quarter. 19.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASML Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ASML opened at $441.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $412.67 and a fifty-two week high of $881.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $514.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $544.52.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $5.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 64.93% and a net margin of 31.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ASML will post 13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ASML Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.63%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.