Assemble Protocol (ASM) One Day Volume Tops $579,420.00

Assemble Protocol (ASM) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 29th. In the last week, Assemble Protocol has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Assemble Protocol has a total market capitalization of $27.42 million and $579,420.00 worth of Assemble Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Assemble Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0186 or 0.00000096 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Assemble Protocol Profile

Assemble Protocol was first traded on May 3rd, 2020. Assemble Protocol’s total supply is 1,478,125,000 coins. Assemble Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ASSEMBLE_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Assemble Protocol is assembleprotocol.io.

Buying and Selling Assemble Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ASSEMBLE Protocol is a global point integration platform based on blockchain. It provides users with an opportunity to use points as cash anywhere in the world without restrictions on time and space. It provides additional business expansion opportunities and a rich user pool to point providers and ASSEMBLE partners.”

