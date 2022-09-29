AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Receives $8,104.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8,104.00.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered AstraZeneca from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. AlphaValue raised shares of AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, August 22nd. UBS Group downgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Argus raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 36,993,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604,875 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,530,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,816,000 after acquiring an additional 8,319,805 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,842,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,382,714,000 after acquiring an additional 732,959 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after acquiring an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,096,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZN opened at $54.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.48 billion, a PE ratio of -133.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.35. AstraZeneca has a 1-year low of $52.65 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $10.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.88% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.465 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -221.95%.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

