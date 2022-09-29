Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC) Major Shareholder Braden Michael Leonard Acquires 100,000 Shares

Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.44 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,581,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,455,808.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Braden Michael Leonard also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 100,000 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.43 per share, with a total value of $43,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Braden Michael Leonard acquired 311,733 shares of Astrotech stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.45 per share, with a total value of $140,279.85.

Shares of ASTC opened at $0.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.52. Astrotech Co. has a 52-week low of $0.41 and a 52-week high of $1.15.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Astrotech in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Astrotech stock. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astrotech Co. (NASDAQ:ASTC – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,183 shares during the quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC owned about 0.73% of Astrotech worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astrotech Corporation operates as a science and technology development and commercialization company worldwide. It operates through three segments, Astrotech Technologies, Inc (ATI), 1st Detect Corporation (1st Detect), and AgLAB Inc (AgLAB). The ATI segment owns and licenses the AMS Technology, the platform mass spectrometry technology.

