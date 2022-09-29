Atari Token Price Down 10% Over Last 7 Days (ATRI)

Atari Token (ATRI) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. During the last seven days, Atari Token has traded down 10% against the US dollar. One Atari Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Atari Token has a total market capitalization of $2,953.00 and $4,849.00 worth of Atari Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004097 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010898 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Atari Token Coin Profile
Atari Token’s genesis date was July 27th, 2020. Atari Token’s total supply is 7,771,000,000 coins. Atari Token’s official Twitter account is @atari. The official website for Atari Token is www.atarichain.com.
Buying and Selling Atari Token
