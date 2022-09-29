Atlas Private Wealth Management Sells 97 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Atlas Private Wealth Management trimmed its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 84,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,998,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,725,000 after acquiring an additional 18,353 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Minot Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ABBV opened at $144.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.39. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.86 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a return on equity of 158.41% and a net margin of 22.03%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ABBV has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AbbVie from $191.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on AbbVie to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.35.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

