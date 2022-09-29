Auto (AUTO) Market Capitalization Achieves $18.89 Million

Auto (AUTO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Auto has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and $2.75 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $234.26 or 0.01203478 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Auto has traded down 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Auto launched on December 8th, 2020. Auto’s total supply is 80,638 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Auto is autofarm.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “AutoFarm is a yield farming aggregator running on Binance Smart Chain (BSC), Polygon Chain (MATIC) and Huobi ECO chain (HECO).The DApp (Decentralised Application) was designed with the purpose of optimising DeFi (Decentralised Finance) users yields as they interact with the other DApps in the DeFi space.Autofarm was initiated on Binance Smart Chain with no pre-farm, no pre-sales and with the goal of optimising DeFi users' yield farming at the lowest possible cost (All APY & APRs shown have already included fees).”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

