Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 39.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,007 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Autodesk by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,446 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $222,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Autodesk by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 81,594 shares of the software company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after purchasing an additional 40,832 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its position in Autodesk by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 88,420 shares of the software company’s stock worth $24,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total transaction of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,721.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 34,366 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.87, for a total value of $7,109,294.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,922,370.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autodesk Price Performance

ADSK stock opened at $190.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.53. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52-week low of $163.20 and a 52-week high of $335.48.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 88.57% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADSK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on Autodesk from $258.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Mizuho raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays raised their target price on Autodesk from $263.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Autodesk from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.90.

Autodesk Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Featured Articles

