AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.13, for a total value of $10,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,955,230 shares in the company, valued at $738,158,559.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Trading Up 4.7 %

AN opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.56 and a 52 week high of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Argus assumed coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price target on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.56.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

