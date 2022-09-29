AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 109,630 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
AutoNation Stock Up 4.7 %
Shares of NYSE AN opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
