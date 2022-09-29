AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Major Shareholder Edward S. Lampert Sells 109,630 Shares

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 109,630 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $12,168,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,764,495 shares in the company, valued at $750,858,945. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE AN opened at $112.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $118.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.42.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.96% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.74 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on AutoNation from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on AutoNation in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.56.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AN. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 65.9% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the second quarter worth $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of AutoNation by 60.4% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AutoNation during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of AutoNation by 35.9% during the second quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

