AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Ledyard National Bank

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 368.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,242,000 after purchasing an additional 323,536 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at about $420,100,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 13.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,188,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,430,495,000 after purchasing an additional 144,984 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in AutoZone by 1,730.2% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 76,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,533,000 after buying an additional 71,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of AZO opened at $2,169.44 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,103.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.78. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,634.34 and a 52-week high of $2,362.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at AutoZone

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 123.92 EPS for the current year.

In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total value of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,745.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AutoZone news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 395 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,217.53, for a total transaction of $875,924.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,745.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 2,958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,206.33, for a total transaction of $6,526,324.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,157,868.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AZO shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,334.00 target price on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

AutoZone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.