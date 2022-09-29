Avalanche Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.32 or 0.00088695 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.11 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00065650 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000572 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031350 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00018339 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001817 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000296 BTC.
- Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002330 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00007845 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0545 or 0.00000279 BTC.
- TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000155 BTC.
Avalanche Coin Profile
Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,675,118 coins and its circulating supply is 295,925,858 coins. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Avalanche Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.
