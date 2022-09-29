Avalanche Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for about $17.32 or 0.00088695 BTC on popular exchanges. Avalanche has a market cap of $7.11 billion and approximately $324.94 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche Coin Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 410,675,118 coins and its circulating supply is 295,925,858 coins. Avalanche’s official website is www.avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/Avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

