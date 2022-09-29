Avalaunch (XAVA) Price Reaches $0.34

Avalaunch (XAVA) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. Avalaunch has a total market cap of $5.00 million and $559,290.00 worth of Avalaunch was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Avalaunch has traded up 3.4% against the US dollar. One Avalaunch coin can now be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00001775 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002903 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010938 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.21 or 0.00145484 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $351.33 or 0.01811083 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005157 BTC.

About Avalaunch

Avalaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,538,635 coins. Avalaunch’s official website is avalaunch.app. Avalaunch’s official Twitter account is @AvalaunchApp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avalaunch Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalaunch is a launchpad powered by the Avalanche platform, allowing new and innovative projects to seamlessly prepare for launch with an emphasis on fair and broad distribution. It is designed to offer projects confident, informed users who are aligned with the long-term goals of the rapidly expanding application ecosystem. Leveraging Avalanche’s scalable, high-throughput, and low-latency platform, Avalaunch is built by users, for teams, to help grow strong communities.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalaunch should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avalaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

