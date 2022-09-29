Avaware Price Reaches $0.0064 on Exchanges (AVE)

Avaware (AVE) traded down 37.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. Over the last week, Avaware has traded down 52.2% against the US dollar. Avaware has a total market cap of $25,546.79 and $17,319.00 worth of Avaware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Avaware coin can currently be bought for about $0.0064 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,359.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000311 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00021477 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.38 or 0.00275730 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00142307 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $148.47 or 0.00766910 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.15 or 0.00600159 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000885 BTC.

Avaware Coin Profile

Avaware (AVE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Avesta hash hashing algorithm. Avaware’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins. Avaware’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Avaware Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avesta is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency using Avesta hash as its algorithm. Avesta´s blockchain is customized to work directly with Point-of-Sales and also allows public mining on any device. It is a cryptocurrency tailor-made for Point-of-Sales and direct payments into payment processors. It also features a 2-factor mandatory security, account recovery, coin inheritance, smart contract UI, debit card and a mobile payment platform. testnet blockexplorer:https://explorer.avesta.io/ “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avaware directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avaware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Avaware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

