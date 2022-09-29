AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT) Declares Dividend of GBX 0.75

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC (LON:AJOT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This is a boost from AVI Japan Opportunity Trust’s previous dividend of $0.70. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

AJOT opened at GBX 113 ($1.37) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £155.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 869.23. AVI Japan Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 103 ($1.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 126 ($1.52). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 114.42 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 111.84.

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust Company Profile

AVI Japan Opportunity Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Asset Value Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the Japan. It invests in value stocks of small-cap companies. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the MSCI Japan Small Cap Index.

