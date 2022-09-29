Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reaches $12.60 on Major Exchanges

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Axie Infinity has a total market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axie Infinity coin can now be bought for approximately $12.60 or 0.00064704 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005135 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,466.03 or 0.99977433 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004773 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006672 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00057819 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003462 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010273 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005580 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00080036 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005134 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (AXS) is a coin. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.