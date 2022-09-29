Axie Infinity (AXS) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 29th. One Axie Infinity coin can now be purchased for $12.59 or 0.00064729 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $98.80 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005140 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,460.35 or 1.00035227 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004777 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006681 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00057839 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003465 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010282 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.57 or 0.00080035 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005139 BTC.
About Axie Infinity
Axie Infinity (CRYPTO:AXS) is a coin. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,056,187 coins. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @AxieInfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.medium.com.
Axie Infinity Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Axie Infinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Axie Infinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.