Axion (AXN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $10,874.00

Axion (AXN) traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 28th. Axion has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and $10,874.00 worth of Axion was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Axion coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Axion has traded up 38.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004096 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00010990 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068712 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10559062 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axion’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. Axion’s total supply is 114,271,291,672 coins. Axion’s official Twitter account is @axion_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Axion is https://reddit.com/r/AXION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Axion is axion.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Axion is an emerging global monetary system, designed to increase the purchasing power of the ecosystem participants. This is unlike traditional monetary policy where mass-inflation is used to primarily fund corporate bailouts. When new currency is added to the ecosystem, and a negligible amount of it goes to the people, the purchasing power of the population diminishes significantly year-over-year. Axion changes this oligarchy dynamic by generating interest daily directly to the network participants through fixed inflation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Axion using one of the exchanges listed above.

