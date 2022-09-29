AXIS Capital Holdings Limited to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.43 (NYSE:AXS)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, September 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share by the insurance provider on Tuesday, October 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th.

AXIS Capital has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 18 years. AXIS Capital has a payout ratio of 23.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AXIS Capital to earn $7.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.5%.

Get AXIS Capital alerts:

AXIS Capital Stock Up 1.9 %

NYSE AXS opened at $50.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.72. AXIS Capital has a 1 year low of $44.72 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day moving average is $55.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 8.55%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 447.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of AXIS Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.33.

AXIS Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AXIS Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXIS Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.