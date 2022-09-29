AXIS Token Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $3.61 Million (AXIS)

AXIS Token (AXIS) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 29th. AXIS Token has a total market cap of $3.61 million and $61.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded 13.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005187 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,272.75 or 0.99970728 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006752 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00003529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.32 or 0.00058728 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010375 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005608 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00064093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00081014 BTC.

AXIS Token Profile

AXIS Token (AXIS) is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 322,542,354 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

AXIS Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. Telegram | Medium Litepaper “

