AXPR Trading 13.4% Lower Over Last Week (AXPR)

AXPR (AXPR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 29th. AXPR has a market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $90,352.00 worth of AXPR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AXPR has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One AXPR coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005117 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,552.13 or 1.00019995 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004754 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006671 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057672 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010232 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005586 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00064991 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.79 or 0.00080790 BTC.

AXPR Coin Profile

AXPR is a coin. It launched on January 29th, 2018. AXPR’s total supply is 344,674,001 coins and its circulating supply is 279,674,001 coins. AXPR’s official Twitter account is @aXpire_official. The official website for AXPR is www.axpire.io. AXPR’s official message board is medium.com/@aXpire.

AXPR Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aXpire is a blockchain-based spend management system. It will initially serve to help asset and fund administrators and managers at banks, hedge funds, private equity firms and others to deal with the resource and time-costly process of allocating and apportioning outside vendor costs to each fund, or split of funds as is appropriate, based on the deal, later expanding to create digital connections across all key functional departments and stakeholders. The AXPR token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network and it is required for “e-procurement” and/or “e-bidding” for expense contracts. Clients will be able to submit jobs to the aXpire platform, with invoices payable in AXPR. “

