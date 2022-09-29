Azuki (AZUKI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.00

Azuki (AZUKI) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 29th. Azuki has a market cap of $3.00 and approximately $15.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azuki coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Azuki has traded down 12.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 25,782,367 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance.

Azuki Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azuki directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azuki should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Azuki using one of the exchanges listed above.

