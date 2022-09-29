B. Riley Begins Coverage on Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Equities research analysts at B. Riley began coverage on shares of Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 63.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on LEV. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. CIBC lowered Lion Electric from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Lion Electric in a research report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Lion Electric Stock Performance

Lion Electric stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $2.86 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $579.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 2.24.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

Lion Electric ( NYSE:LEV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.38 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lion Electric will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEV. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,959 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Lion Electric by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 30,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

