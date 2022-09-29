BaaSid Market Cap Hits $7.00 Million (BAAS)

BaaSid (BAAS) traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 29th. BaaSid has a market cap of $7.00 million and $156,983.00 worth of BaaSid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BaaSid has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BaaSid coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BaaSid Profile

BaaSid’s launch date was June 12th, 2018. BaaSid’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. The official message board for BaaSid is medium.com/@baasid.info. BaaSid’s official Twitter account is @baa_sid and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BaaSid is www.baasid.com.

Buying and Selling BaaSid

According to CryptoCompare, “BaaSid (Blockchain as a Service) is an authentication blockchain-based project that aims to offer certificate services to ISP (Internet Service Providers) from numerous peer-to-peer links. The BaaSid creates a one-time access through encryption, fragmentation, summon, correlation, descrambling and biometric verification. The previous factors enable the user to gain immediate access without losing time in numerous procedures.The issued token from BaaSid is BAAS. BAAS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token with the objective of providing to the network users a compensation for their activity and instant access.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BaaSid directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BaaSid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BaaSid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

