Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) Major Shareholder Kwok Hang Ng Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Rating) major shareholder Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of 5.05, for a total transaction of 10,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 372,000 shares in the company, valued at 1,878,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Kwok Hang Ng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.11, for a total transaction of 10,220.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.01, for a total transaction of 10,020.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 5.13, for a total transaction of 10,260.00.

On Monday, September 12th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.35, for a total transaction of 12,700.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.12, for a total transaction of 12,240.00.

On Wednesday, August 31st, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 6.73, for a total transaction of 13,460.00.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.67, for a total transaction of 15,340.00.

On Monday, August 22nd, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.49, for a total transaction of 14,980.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.35, for a total transaction of 14,700.00.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Kwok Hang Ng sold 2,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of 7.51, for a total transaction of 15,020.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BLZE opened at 5.18 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $164.21 million and a P/E ratio of -3.50. Backblaze, Inc. has a 52-week low of 4.81 and a 52-week high of 36.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is 6.25 and its 200-day moving average price is 7.19.

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.30 by -0.07. Backblaze had a negative return on equity of 62.67% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. Equities analysts forecast that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 269.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 301,271 shares during the period. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 4th quarter valued at $3,374,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 556,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,912,000 after acquiring an additional 164,783 shares during the period. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its position in shares of Backblaze by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 1,150,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,277,000 after acquiring an additional 124,001 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

