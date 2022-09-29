Bahamas Petroleum (LON:BPC) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.33

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc (LON:BPC – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Bahamas Petroleum shares last traded at GBX 0.33 ($0.00), with a volume of 182,969,264 shares trading hands.

Bahamas Petroleum Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 0.33.

Bahamas Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bahamas Petroleum Company plc engages in the oil and gas exploration activities in the Commonwealth of the Bahamas. Bahamas Petroleum Company plc was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Douglas, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bahamas Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bahamas Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.