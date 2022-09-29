Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.
Ball Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $97.99.
About Ball
Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.
