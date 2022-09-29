Ball (NYSE:BALL) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.69% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on BALL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Ball from $74.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ball presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.85.

Ball Stock Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $49.23 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Ball has a 52 week low of $47.21 and a 52 week high of $97.99.

About Ball

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Ball had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 30.66%. Ball’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

