Bananatok (BNA) Trading 11.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bananatok (BNA) traded down 28.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Bananatok has a market capitalization of $1.18 million and approximately $21,410.00 worth of Bananatok was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bananatok coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bananatok has traded up 11.7% against the US dollar.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004127 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010924 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bananatok’s launch date was March 19th, 2019. Bananatok’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 coins. Bananatok’s official Twitter account is @kr_bna and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bananatok is bananatok.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bananatok is a blockchain specialized SNS tool Providing Cold wallet system, easy transaction Easy Airdrop and Blockchain Media Page. Created by Biyong, a renowned blockchain Company in Singapore and Hong Kong Zoo Holdings Group, famous for Zoo coffee. It works as a bridge between consumers, affiliate stores, and exchanges.Bananatok supports English, Korean, Chinese and English. Soon will also support Spanish, Vietnamese French and 100 types of languages. Users can use translation feature on chat windows and directly interact with other global users. Anybody can do digital currency airdrops(one person to multiples) at communities and groups.Bananatok wallet supports more than 200 types of digital currency. Protected by dual-wallet system, Bananatok cold wallet is provides a safe cold wallet.Facebook”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bananatok directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bananatok should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bananatok using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

