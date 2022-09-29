Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) Trading Down 1.8%

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 1.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.42 and last traded at $4.44. Approximately 34,043 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,982,834 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.52.

BBVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.00 ($6.12) to €5.80 ($5.92) in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.65 ($6.79) to €6.60 ($6.73) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from €6.40 ($6.53) to €6.00 ($6.12) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $28.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.18. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.27 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC grew its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 120,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 34,749 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 31,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 107,395 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 20,844 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 50,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 11,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services. It offers current accounts; and demand, savings, overnight, time, term, and subordinated deposits. The company also provides loan products; deals in securities; and manages pension and investment funds.

