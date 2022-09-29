Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 506,403 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 22,255,178 shares.The stock last traded at $3.69 and had previously closed at $3.68.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day moving average is $3.71. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.92.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The bank reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.95 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 18.00%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s payout ratio is 7.25%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 10.0% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 90,280,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $296,572,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239,925 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.8% during the second quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 76,362,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $248,942,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,793 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 55,142,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,220 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 8.5% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,976,649 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,624,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 11.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,919,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263,496 shares during the last quarter. 2.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

