Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of €3.20 ($3.27).

SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander Stock Up 2.2 %

SAN opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander

Banco Santander ( NYSE:SAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Banco Santander had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.32 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Santander

(Get Rating)

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.