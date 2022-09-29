Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Citigroup

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a €3.50 ($3.57) target price on the bank’s stock, up from their prior target price of €3.20 ($3.27).
SAN has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.00 ($3.06) in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group cut shares of Banco Santander to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.30 ($4.39) to €4.00 ($4.08) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Banco Santander from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.92.
Banco Santander Stock Up 2.2 %
SAN opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. Banco Santander has a 52 week low of $2.28 and a 52 week high of $4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.16.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Banco Santander by 6.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 66,222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 5.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,783,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,993,000 after acquiring an additional 366,306 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander by 29.8% during the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 26,721 shares of the bank’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 6,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Banco Santander during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.08% of the company’s stock.
About Banco Santander
Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Banco Santander (SAN)
- This Little Known Small Cap Is Up 139%: Is The Stock A Buy?
- A Trio of Q3 Winners With Room to Run
- Can HCA Healthcare Weather the Normalization?
- Can United Natural Foods Fight Both Inflation and the Fed?
- Mullen Automotive Is Ready To Get In Gear
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.