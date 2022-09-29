Banco Santander, S.A. (BNC) to Issue Dividend of €0.06 on November 2nd

Banco Santander, S.A. (LON:BNC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of €0.06 ($0.06) per share on Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This is a positive change from Banco Santander’s previous dividend of $0.05. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Banco Santander Trading Down 2.0 %
Shares of LON BNC opened at GBX 213.65 ($2.58) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 215.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 233.33. Banco Santander has a 12 month low of GBX 193.42 ($2.34) and a 12 month high of GBX 293 ($3.54). The firm has a market capitalization of £35.88 billion and a PE ratio of 495.45.
