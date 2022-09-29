Bank of America Corp DE Cuts Stake in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,390,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,015 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.30% of Albertsons Companies worth $46,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ACI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 246.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,406,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,282,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268,640 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 861.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,389,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,609 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 481.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,740,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441,480 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in Albertsons Companies by 1,929.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,323,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,099,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Albertsons Companies Price Performance

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $25.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.43. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.34 and a 52-week high of $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.60.

Albertsons Companies Cuts Dividend

Albertsons Companies ( NYSE:ACI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $23.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.77 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 63.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 25th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACI has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albertsons Companies from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total value of $937,650.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,656.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total value of $7,119,084.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert Bruce Larson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.79, for a total transaction of $937,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,656.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Albertsons Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.