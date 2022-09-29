Bank of America Corp DE Has $46.86 Million Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Bank of America Corp DE lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 578,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 173,291 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.55% of Floor & Decor worth $46,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 703,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,003,000 after acquiring an additional 303,436 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,756,000 after purchasing an additional 206,424 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the 1st quarter worth about $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 137,398 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,026,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the period.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,762.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FND opened at $76.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.55. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.91 and a fifty-two week high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on FND shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a report on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Further Reading

