Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 77,744 Shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 635,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,744 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.26% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $48,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $97,000. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $106,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in iShares Global 100 ETF by 18.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc bought a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $61.66 on Thursday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $60.39 and a twelve month high of $79.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $66.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.64.

About iShares Global 100 ETF

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

