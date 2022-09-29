Bank of America Corp DE Reduces Position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Bank of America Corp DE cut its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 288,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 63,139 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.65% of RenaissanceRe worth $45,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 41.8% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 83.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.4% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 2.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $173.00 to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

In other RenaissanceRe news, Director Brian Gerald John Gray bought 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.62 per share, with a total value of $979,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,085,375.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE RNR opened at $139.01 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $136.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $124.18 and a 52 week high of $174.54. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.38.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $5.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.05 by $0.46. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 14.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.81%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

