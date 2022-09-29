Bank of America Corp DE Sells 588,263 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

Bank of America Corp DE decreased its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 588,263 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.62% of Mattel worth $48,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Mattel by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mattel by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Mattel by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 9,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Mattel by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 94,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MAT opened at $19.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Mattel, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $26.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.05.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

