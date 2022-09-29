Bank of America Corp DE Sells 73,762 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Bank of America Corp DE lowered its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 400,970 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 73,762 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.78% of EMCOR Group worth $45,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 1st quarter worth $14,953,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 232.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 166,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,789,000 after acquiring an additional 116,692 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 279,575 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 113,333 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,758 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,970,000 after acquiring an additional 108,462 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in EMCOR Group by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 246,952 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of EMCOR Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.75.

Insider Activity

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 7,500 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.11, for a total transaction of $900,825.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,102,471.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE EME opened at $117.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.03. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

EMCOR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 17th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.30%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.