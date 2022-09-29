Bankless DAO (BANK) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $9,865.00

Bankless DAO (BANK) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 29th. Bankless DAO has a market cap of $2.59 million and $9,865.00 worth of Bankless DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bankless DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bankless DAO has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005126 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,500.80 or 0.99993694 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004765 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006673 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00003555 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00057803 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010256 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064996 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00081034 BTC.

Bankless DAO Coin Profile

Bankless DAO (BANK) is a coin. It launched on February 5th, 2021. Bankless DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 256,106,469 coins. Bankless DAO’s official Twitter account is @banklessDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bankless DAO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "Float Protocol and the FLOAT stablecoin – a floating, low-volatility cryptocurrency designed to be true crypto money. Routine "Dutch auctions" maintain FLOAT's short-term market value and reduce volatility, while a basket of cryptocurrencies held by the Protocol support FLOAT's value over the long-term, allowing the currency to gradually change value over time. This enables users to maintain their purchasing power independent of the fiat market, while transacting freely without concerns of short-term speculation and market volatility, thus providing a crypto-native unit of account. "

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bankless DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bankless DAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bankless DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

